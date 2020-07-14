TN to introduce online application for arts, science courses this year

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For the first time in Tamil Nadu, State Higher Education department will introduce online application for admissions to arts and science courses offered in government colleges in the State.

Confirming this, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan told Express, “We have decided to introduce online application for government arts and science colleges this year. This was done to avoid students visiting three-four colleges and also gathering at the government colleges to buy applications during this Covid-19 pandemic.”

However, the admission counselling will be conducted at the respective colleges, the Minister added.