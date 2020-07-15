STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
36-year-old Madurai youth becomes Tamil Nadu's second non-brahmin priest

P Thiagarajan, is a native and resident of Arappalayam in Madurai city. He completed Diploma in Electronics and Communication and worked as a marketing executive for a few yeas.

Close to 200 non-brahmins took up a year-long course in one of the six government-run Saivite or Vaishnavite Veda Agama Padasalas. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two years after 36-year-old T Marichamy from Madurai was appointed as Tamil Nadu's first non-brahmin priest at the Ayyappan temple in Tallakulam in February 2018, P Thiagarajan, age 36 and also from Madurai, recently became the state's second non-brahmin priest.

He was appointed as a priest in Siddhi Vinayakar Temple in Nagamalai Pudukkottai, that comes under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. 

Thirty-six-year-old, P Thiagarajan, is a native and resident of Arappalayam in Madurai city. He completed Diploma in Electronics and Communication and worked as a marketing executive in a private telecommunication firm for a couple of years. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Thiagarajan said, "Hailing from Backward Class (BC) community (Piramalai Kallar), I developed interest in religion and rites while I was around 15 years old. Over the years, the desire to become a temple priest grew stronger despite initial opposition from family."

It was then when the Karunanidhi-led DMK government issued a landmark Government Order (GO) allowing non-brahmins to become archakars in temples managed by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), in the year 2006. 

Accordingly, close to 200 non-brahmins took up a year-long course in one of the six government-run Saivite or Vaishnavite Veda Agama Padasalas at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple (Madurai), Arunachalesvara temple (Tiruvannamalai), Dhantayuthapaniswamy temple (Palani), Subramaniya Swamy temple (Tiruchendur), Ranganathaswamy temple (Srirangam) and Parthasarathy temple (Triplicane). However, the padasalas stopped conducting the course a year later. 

After completion of the course at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here, Thiagarajan worked as a priest in a temple here in Nehru Nagar for about three years and later went in to work as a priest at Malaysia for nearly five years. Since his return from Malaysia three years ago, he was working at temples in Arappalayam and performed pujas on request. 

Nearly 12 years after completion of archakar training and after two years since, T Marichamy (also from Madurai), was appointed as Tamil Nadu's first non-brahmin priest at the Ayyappan temple here in Tallakulam, Thiagarajan was appointed as the State's second non-brahmin priest last month. He joined work as archakar in Siddhi Vinayakar Temple located in Nagamalai Pudukkottai in the last week of June. The temple that comes under the aegis of HR&CE department is administered by the management of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. 

"As I performed pujas in the vicinity where I grew up, my caste neither has made any difference nor invited discrimination among the devotees who know me well. Since the Siddhi Vinayakar temple is closed for devotees due to lockdown, it is difficult to gauge the level of acceptance among the devotees and fellow priests until the temple opens doors to the public after lockdown," he mentioned.

