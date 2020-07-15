Chennai under control, cases spike in rest of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The districts in southern and northern tips of the State continued to witness a spike in Covid cases on Tuesday, even as the situation in Chennai was largely brought under control. A total of 4,526 fresh cases were recorded in the State, of which just 1,078 were in Chennai. The city’s share in the State’s caseload has come down from 50 to a mere 24 per cent.

Madurai, on the other hand, added another 450 fresh cases to its tally that now stands at 4,199. Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar have recorded 360 and 328 cases respectively. Despite the surge in Madurai, the government has announced that the intensive lockdown in the city would be relaxed from July 15.

As in Chennai, complete lockdown would be enforced in Madurai too on all Sundays in the month of July. A total of 67 deaths were reported on Tuesday across the State, taking the toll up to 2,099. Among the deceased was a 13-year-old girl from Sivaganga, with chronic kidney ailments. The victim was admitted on July 6 to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. She tested positive on July 13, and died on the same day due to acute pulmonary edema, acute respiratory failure, CNS infection, TB meningoencephalitis, and chronic kidney disease.

Two of the deaths reported on Tuesday were persons without comorbidities. Meanwhile, the famous Iruttu Kadai Halwa shop in Tirunelveli, which was shut down after its owner died of Covid, reopened after a gap of several weeks. Hari Singh’s grandson opened the shop, and will be taking the business forward. Full Coverage: