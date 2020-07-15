STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Class X, XII students across Tamil Nadu districts get books for free

State Minister of School Education K A Sengottaiyan announced this while briefing on the visit of Chief Minister K Palaniswami to Erode on July 17.

Published: 15th July 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sengottaiyan

School Education Minister and AIADMK organising secretary KA Sengottaiyan. (File | Express)

By PTI

ERODE: Distribution of free books to students of classes X and XII in school across districts of Tamil Nadu began from Wednesday.

State Minister of School Education K A Sengottaiyan announced this while briefing on the visit of Chief Minister K Palaniswami to Erode on July 17.

The Minister said the students may learn the lessons through QR (quick response) code and youtube while select teachers would guide them.

For this, he said 6,019 schools would get wi-fi system to help the students learn the lessons easily through their laptops and mobiles.

The Minister said the school syllabus would be declared within three days.

He said the lessons would be telecast through 14 TV channels, including the government-sponsored 'Kalvi' (education) channel.

The initiative through television would help the students keep pace with their lessons, as the schools, which were closed from March 17 as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, are yet to reopen.

Education in the state turned to television mode with Palaniswami launching the lessons for Classes X and XII on Tuesday.

On the Chief Minister's visit to the district, Sengottaiyan said Palaniswami would conduct a review meeting on the developmental works and review the action taken by the district administration on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palaniswami would also lay the foundation for Rs 151 crore worth of projects in the district and inaugurate the completed works in the district, Sengottaiyan said.

At a function to be held at the Collectorate, the Chief Minister would distribute welfare measures to the needy people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu textbook distribution
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp