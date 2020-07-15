Palaniswami inaugurates new projects across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday inaugurated a slew of projects worth Rs 248.53 crore in the State Highways Department, through video conferencing facility at the Secretariat. He also laid the foundation stone for building a subway at Chrompet, at an estimated cost of Rs 28.99 crore.

The 22.4 km stretch between Kancheepuram and Vanthavasi on SH 116, and 26.5 km stretch between Sadras and Chengalpattu on SH 58, have been upgraded at a cost of Rs 217.27 crore. “The roads were inaugurated by the Chief Minister, marking the completion of road works,” said an official statement.

Palaniswami also inaugurated 20 bridges and two office buildings, in Peramblur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, at a cost of Rs 31.26 crore, the statement added.