Puducherry MLA challenges disqualification

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress MLA N Dhanavelou, who has been elected from the Barhour Assembly constituency in the Union Territory of Puducherry in the general elections held in 2016, has moved the Madras High Court challenging his disqualification.

He sought to quash an order dated July 10 of the Assembly Speaker disqualifying him from holding the post on the alleged ground of defection.

A perusal of the July 10 order would clearly show the arbitrariness and non-application of mind, Dhanavelou submitted in his petition. Opposing grant of any interim stay, the senior counsel for Assembly Speaker told Justice K Ravichandra Baabu that the Barhour seat has already been declared as vacant by the Election Commission. The judge adjourned the matter by four weeks with a direction to the Speaker and the EC to submit their replies.