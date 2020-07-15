Private laboratories test the patience of officials

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A week ago, four private laboratories were debarred from claiming Rs 2,500 per RT-PCR test as reimbursement under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, after witnessing a rapid increase in the number of sample testing. On Tuesday, an inquiry committee, which was recently formed to probe the issue, commenced the auditing process.

An official said the committee, which includes a higher official from the Family Welfare Department in Dindigul, and doctors from Madurai, would collect details of the number of samples tested from all the four labs. “The labs have tested samples from other districts as well. On Monday, we inquired representatives of two labs. After a similar interrogation with members of two other labs, we will submit a report to the Health Department,” the official said.

Meanwhile, sources said one of these labs has failed to adhere to the protocol for pooled testing of samples. However, official sources said all the four labs have claimed reimbursement for all samples tested instead of just the pooled samples.

According to sources, the pooled testing algorithm involves putting together samples of multiple individuals (not more than five) in a tube and screening through PCR test. For instance, samples of 1,000 individuals could be tested in 200 pools. It is said one of these labs have reportedly put together samples of 25 people in a single pool for testing. “It is a violation of the ICMR advisory,” the official added.