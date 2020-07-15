STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry CM to approach Tourism Ministry to reopen tourism from August

Pondy beach road was opened for public after 2 months of lockdown. (File Photo| G Pattabi Raman)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that the administration is contemplating to reopen the Union Territory for tourists from August 1 to revive its diminishing revenue and trade.

He said that he would write to the Union Tourism Minister to ease the lockdown to open up tourism.

The Chief Minister alleged that several foreign countries which were battered by the virus have now opened up the tourism sector, after controlling COVID. "The Puducherry administration managed to contain the spread of COIVID 19 due to the coordinated efforts of all sections in the union territory. The COVID 19 recovery rate in the UT is 65 per cent and the death 1.5 per cent," he said.

The Tourism Ministry should facilitate foreign and domestic tourists to visit Puducherry so that the government earns revenue and employment opportunities are revived, said Narayanasamy. A delegation of traders and business community had apprised him of their current difficulties and lack of business activities due to the lockdown.

While the lives of the people have to be protected, it is also equally important to ensure revenue generation, he said. The government is facing a difficult situation as the Centre is delaying granting approval to its budget proposals for the 2020-2021 financial year.

Puducherry is mainly dependent on tourism for its revenue, he said adding that the government is taking steps to promote tourism.

The chief minister said the COVID-19 has been controlled in urban areas with most people following the prevention norms and steps are being taken to create awareness among the rural people here.

As per the advice of the ICMR more sample tests are being tested, he said adding that the purchasing committee constituted to purchase medical equipment was asked to get the required equipment, RT-PCR test kits forthwith so that testing centres could be started in villages also. Facilities are being enhanced in the rural health centre of Villianur and Community Health Centre at Karikalampakkam.

He said that the rainy season is around the corner when the outbreak of Dengue fever and chikungunya may occur and advised the people to keep their houses and surroundings clean. The COVID-19 is likely to be there for several more months and people should adapt to some changes in their lives and follow the guidelines given properly, he said.
 

