Total lockdown in Madurai ends; a few respites offered

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As the 21 days of intense lockdown ends in Madurai on Tuesday, the State Government has announced relaxations with certain restrictions that would be enforced from July 15.

Areas under Madurai Corporation, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram were under complete lockdown since June 24. What began as a one-week lockdown was extended to three weeks in a phased manner.

Official sources said the lockdown helped the administration increase the number of fever camps, ramp up tests and improve health infrastructure.

The State government order also said that a complete lockdown would be enforced on Sundays - July 19 and July 26. “Only milk supply and medical emergencies would be permitted,” the order said.