 12 years and counting, wait continues for Tamil Nadu trained archakars

Many who studied at the six padasalas have switched careers, nearly 50 per cent have stuck to their passion.

Published: 16th July 2020 12:33 PM

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: While Lady Luck smiled on T Marichamy and P Thiagarajan as they got the job as archakars, their fellow students at padasalas are painting a dull picture, for they have been waiting for more than 12 years to follow their passion.

V Ranganathan (32) from Tiruvannamalai who works as graphic designer in Chennai said that the students at the padasala in his native place had to face many a problem. "Two months into the course, a brahmin priest-teacher fled owing to threats from fellow priests at Arunachalesvara temple. Though a 90-year-old Brahmin priest - Ramakrishna Jeeva - came down to Tiruvannamalai from Bengaluru to teach us, he was attacked by an angry mob a few weeks later and had to be hospitalised," he said.

While many who studied at the six padasalas have switched careers, nearly 50 per cent have stuck to their passion.

Ranganathan who is also State Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Government Trained Archakars Association said, "In Tamil Nadu, there are nearly 38,000 temples that are under the control of HR&CE department. The post of archakars in most of these temples are passed on to the heirs of retiring brahmin archakars, making it primarily a hereditary appointment. Only in the past few years, vacancy in the post, especially in small temples are being notified through advertisements in dailies."

Pointing at instances where Marichamy kept his appointment a secret even among close circles for about five months out of fear of repercussions, Ranganathan said that the government should publicly announce such landmark appointments.

Meanwhile, Marichamy, who was appointed in a temple two years ago, said that an archakar is not entitled to the privilege of promotion. "Vacancy comes only when a priest retires or moves to another temple. This is also a reason for the less number of opportunities for the trained non-brahmins," he said, adding that the State government should take a policy decision to give priority in appointing qualified priests and initiate steps to reopen the padasalas for non-brahmins.

M Sivagnanaprakash (34), whose family migrated to Melur from Sri Lanka at the time of civil war in the island nation said that he had completed MSc and BEd and was working as a teacher before joining the padasala in Palani. "Nearly six years ago, while I was working as a temporary staff in a state-run temple in Coimbatore, I applied for a job of archakar. During the interview, I could sense the panel's reluctance to take me aboard. It ended in an altercation. The post at the temple is still lying vacant," he said. Today, Sivagnanaprakash is working as a priest in a temple in his neighbourhood.

It takes a maximum of six years for Brahmins to finish priesthood training and many usually drop out after three years, he said. "But, government issued an order, allowing non-brahmins to study for one year. Most vacancies for archakars require a priest who had undergone at least three-year training, making us ineligible to apply. Marichamy was able to get through since the Ayappan temple sought priests with a minimum of one-year training," Ranganathan said, adding that in 2008, the government had plans to extend the training period of non-brahmins from one year to three years, but it never materialised.

G Balaguru (35), belonging to Scheduled Caste community and a native of Pallipathu village in Tiruchendur said that there is a long way to go in completely breaking the glass ceiling.

