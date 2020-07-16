40 Tamil Nadu fishermen from Iran land in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forty fishermen, who were stranded in Iran after they could not board the Indian Navy vessel INS Jalashwa at Bandar Abbas Port earlier, reached Chennai airport on Wednesday. L Praveen, general secretary, Maritime People Welfare Association told Express that, of the 44 stranded Tamil Nadu fishermen, 40 returned, while four of them preferred to stay in Iran.

He said Captain Sanjay Parashar, chairman of International Maritime Federation, helped the seafarers return home. This also comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urged the Central government to arrange for the repatriation by air of 40 fishermen from the state stranded in Iran. A total of 681 fishermen stranded in Iran returned safely to the state by Indian Navy Ship INS Jalashwa on July 1.