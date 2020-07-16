Attendees of professor’s funeral quarantine fearing virus

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents of a quaint village in Tiruchy were on the throes of panic after news broke out that a person whom they bid final adieu recently was down with Covid-19. At least three hundred people from Vairichettipalayam village near Uppliyapuram attended the funeral of a retired professor on July 12. The 85-year-old professor died in the Tiruchy GH and the death certificate mentioned that he died of natural causes.

Following this a regular funeral was organized where hundreds gathered in violation of rules prescribed by the government. The following day, news broke out that he tested positive sending shockwaves among the residents. “We organised a regular funeral as doctors mentioned he did not die of covid. Only later did we come to know that he had a few symptoms and a swab test was taken during his hospital stay. We are scared if someone has contracted the virus as we were interacting with his family. The village chief is from the family.

The entire episode could have been avoided had officials announced his test result on time,” said a resident. As of July 14, Uppliyapyram had a total of 41 corona positive cases. Sources said all those who attended the funeral, including the ambulance driver, have been told to be in home quarantine and take a test if needed. District Collector S Sivarasu said samples were being taken from all those who attended the funeral. As of Wednesday, 60 samples were collected. “All of them are also being instructed to undergo isolation and efforts are being taken to prevent a new cluster,” he added.