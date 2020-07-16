STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Attendees of professor’s funeral quarantine fearing virus

Residents of a quaint village in Tiruchy were on the throes of panic after news broke out that a person whom they bid final adieu recently was down with Covid-19. 

Published: 16th July 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents of a quaint village in Tiruchy were on the throes of panic after news broke out that a person whom they bid final adieu recently was down with Covid-19. At least three hundred people from Vairichettipalayam village near Uppliyapuram attended the funeral of a retired professor on July 12. The 85-year-old professor died in the Tiruchy GH and the death certificate mentioned that he died of natural causes.

Following this a regular funeral was organized where hundreds gathered in violation of rules prescribed by the government. The following day, news broke out that he tested positive sending shockwaves among the residents. “We organised a regular funeral as doctors mentioned he did not die of covid. Only later did we come to know that he had a few symptoms and a swab test was taken during his hospital stay. We are scared if someone has contracted the virus as we were interacting with his family. The village chief is from the family.

The entire episode could have been avoided had officials announced his test result on time,” said a resident. As of July 14, Uppliyapyram had a total of 41 corona positive cases. Sources said all those who attended the funeral, including the ambulance driver, have been told to be in home quarantine and take a test if needed. District Collector S Sivarasu said samples were being taken from all those who attended the funeral. As of Wednesday, 60 samples were collected. “All of them are also being instructed to undergo isolation and efforts are being taken to prevent a new cluster,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp