Bacterial vaccine to kill coronavirus? ICMR gets Tamil Nadu nod to conduct study in state

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a new development, the State government on Wednesday gave its approval to test the efficacy of the BCG vaccine in reducing Covid mortality among the elderly.

The multi-site study is being conducted in conjunction with the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT).

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has given approval for the ICMR study to be conducted in the State, a press release from Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

“ Elderly persons, people with cardiac problems, blood pressure, and other problems, are vulnerable to Covid. For the last 50 years, the BCG vaccine has been given to infants to protect them against TB. It’s learnt that it increases innate immunity in children. The vaccine may reduce mortality when given to those in the 60-95 age group,” the health minister said.

The trials, he said, would begin soon. Some experts, however, have questioned the move.

“The vaccine is not new to India. It has been around for the last five decades, and a majority of our population have taken it. So, by now all of us should have developed immunity through the vaccination or by natural infection. So, conducting such a study in a large population is not advisable. Rather, a research study should do,” says Dr K Kolandaswamy, public health expert and former Director of Public health, Tamil Nadu..

He also noted that it is a bacterial vaccine that the scientists are planning to try against the virus.

However, Dr T S Selvavinayagam, the current Director of Public Health said, “This is only a trial and the ICMR has identified persons who are Covid negative and they will be introduced to the vaccine to see if there is any protective effect.”

Will the BCG vaccine emerge as a game changer?

Speaking about the move to study the impact of BCG vaccine in treating Covid, former director of public health, K Kolandaswamy says these kids of studies must not divert our main focus.

“The primary focus must be on preventive and control measures, like hand washing, surface disinfection, testing, and contact tracing.”

Madhdu Pai, Director of McGill International TB Centre shared his concerns on Twitter.

“Nobody has any experience in giving the live BCG vaccine to elderly people! Without proving safety, no program should be vaccinating elderly people. There is no direct evidence proving that BCG will reduce #Covid mortality,” he tweeted.

He also mentioned that there are many randomised trials now underway, Netherlands, Australia, USA, India, SA, to see if BCG can protect against Covid, Need to wait for trial results before rushing to give BCG.

“WHO does not recommend BCG for Covid 19 at this time, “he noted.

“The research that is happening during Covid is welcome and especially when it is conducted by the government institutions like ICMR. But it should be based on solid science while also ensuring safety. The study should not give misconception to people as it is some breakthrough and also should make people understand that it is only a study and we will know only in due time if there is anything promising in it,” says Indian researcher Dr Anant Bhan.

State’s Covid update

The State recorded 4,496 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths, including that of a 19 year old girl from Kancheepuram, taking the tally to 1,51,820 and toll 2,167 on Wednesday.

Chennai alone recorded 1,291 cases and 23 deaths. Cases continue to spike in Chennai’s neighbouring districts, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Chengalpattu recorded 186 cases, Kancheepuram 163 and Tiruvallur 278 cases. Madurai where cases have been increasing recorded 341 cases on the day. Meanwhile among the deceased four didn’t have comorbidities.

A 19 year old girl from Kancheepuram was the youngest among the deaths reported on Wednesday. The girl with TIDM/ CKD was admitted at RGGGH on July 10.

She was tested positive on the same day. She died on July 14 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure, Covid-19 pneumonia, sepsis, acute chronic kidney disease, DKA, TIDM.

