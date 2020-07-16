Coimbatore Collector catches Covid-19

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Collector K Rajamani tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Health officials said that swab samples were collected from all his direct contacts and 60 staff at the collectorate. Besides, the first and the second floors of the collectorate have been fumigated.

Sources told TNIE that the collector, who was actively inspecting containment zones in the district, could have contracted the infection during one such field visits. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city. Rajamani is the first district collector to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu.

While Coimbatore recorded 104 fresh cases on Wednesday, the case count was nine in Erode district. The 104 cases included eight police personnel attached to Madukkarai Police Station. Sources said the station will now function from a nearby establishment.