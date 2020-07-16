Nine-month-old succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry as death toll climbs to 22; tally at 1,743

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A nine-month-old child succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry as the Union Territory reported its largest spike till date of 147 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases has thus risen to 1,743.

The Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr S Mohan Kumar, said that the child from Muthialpet, developed diarrhea and was brought to the hospital on July 14 and was admitted in the IDU but passed away as the conditioned worsened.

Subsequently the child tested COVID-19 positive, he said. With this, the death toll in Puducherry has climbed to 22.

Young children and elderly are highly vulnerable to the virus and should stay indoors, Dr Kumar added stating that people should avoid venturing out unneccesarily at a time like this.

Meanwhile, testing of samples have also been enhanced to 1,049 samples per day.

Releasing the information, Dr Kumar said that among the new cases, 128 are in Puducherry, 12 in Karaikal and seven cases in Yanam region.

Presently, 774 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 673 are in Puducherry region, 67 in Karaikal GH and 33 in Yanam GH, and one in Mahe GH. The death toll is 22.

In all 947 patients have been discharged after recovery including 58 patients on Thursday.

Till now 27,916 samples have been tested, of which 25,907 have been diagnosed negative and the test results of 270 others are awaited.