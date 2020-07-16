School teacher floats her own political outfit

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A government school teacher who quit registering her condemnation of NEET following the death of medical aspirant S Anitha, took the political plunge on Wednesday. A native of Aathikuppam in Madurai, R Sabarimala launched ‘Pen Viduthalai Katchi’ in the house of sexual abuse victims at Panamedu near Sikkal.

“I will compete in the upcoming elections. My party will fight injustice and crime against women and children,” the 37-year-old told TNIE. Sabarimala hogged the headlines in September 2017 when she went on a hunger strike to demand justice for Anitha.

Sabarimala was working a teacher in Panchayat Union Middle School at Vairapuram in Villupuram, district. She sat in a hunger strike with her seven-year-old son in front of the school on September 6 and was taken into custody. Sabarimala quit her job to register her protest.