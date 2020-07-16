STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six killed as car plunges into pit near Tamil Nadu's Tindivanam

The victims were identified as C Murugan, (40) his wife Malar, (35) C Murugaraj, (38) C Sri Murugan, the car driver and one minor. 

Published: 16th July 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police suspect that that driver must have fallen asleep and then lost control of the vehicle, which led to the mishap. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Police suspect that that driver must have fallen asleep and then lost control of the vehicle, which led to the mishap. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six people were killed as their car plunged into a pit near Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu on wee hours of Thursday.

The victims were identified as C Murugan, (40) his wife Malar, (35) C Murugaraj, (38) C Sri Murugan, the car driver and one minor. 

Two other children were also onboard the vehicle and suffered serious injuries but survived.

According to a police official source, the driver lost control of the vehicle at Pathiri village, near Tindivanam in Villupuram district and plunged into a roadside pit but due to the coronavirus induced lockdown and lack of visibility, residents found the toppled vehicle much later, after which, they informed the Tindivanam police station.

Policemen then rushed to the spot and found that six people, including the driver, had died.

The two children who survived were then taken to a government hospital in Tindivanam and later shifted to government Villupuram medical college hospital for further treatment.

Bodies of others were also sent to the same hospital for conducting their autopsies.

Police suspect that that driver must have fallen asleep and then lost control of the vehicle, which led to the mishap.

A case has been filed and further investigation is underway, a police official source said.

Villupuram district superintendent of police S Radhakrishnan, Tindivanam DSP Kanageswari also visited the spot and inquired about the incident.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu accident Tindivanam
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp