TN man accused of minor girl’s sexual assault and murder escapes, two cops suspended

SP Balaji Saravanan formed six special teams consisting of more than 100 police personnel to nab the accused. As the area around the hospital is a forest, the search has become a big challenge.

Published: 16th July 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Raja, accused of minor girl’s sexual assault and murder escapes

Raja, accused of minor girl’s sexual assault and murder escapes. (Photo | Express)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The accused in the sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Yembal, Aranthangi, escaped from police custody at the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning.

Raja, 25, was brought to the hospital on Wednesday night for a medical examination. At 6:30 am on Thursday, he escaped from the hospital although two policemen were guarding him there. Later in the evening, head constable Gokul Kumar and constable Murugaiyan were suspended.

SP Balaji Saravanan formed six special teams consisting of more than 100 police personnel to nab the accused. As the area around the hospital is a forest, the search has become a big challenge. Drone cameras are also being used in the search.

“As there is no public transport, the accused may have run off to the forest. Because of that, we suspect that he could not have gone very far. We are searching mainly in the forest areas, but it is a little difficult,” said a senior police officer.

The accused, a flower seller, had been arrested on July 2 for the sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl who had gone missing from her house on June 30. Her body was found the next day.

Police arrested Raja, who was the girl’s neighbour, and said he had confessed to the crime. He has been booked under sections of the POCSO and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act 2018. Another section has been added, Section 224 of the IPC (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) after his escape.  

He had been produced at the Mahila court where they ordered a potency test, for which he was brought to the hospital.

SP Balaji Saravanan said that they were confident of finding the accused. “We are on the job. Six teams are on it. We will secure the accused at the earliest,” he said.

