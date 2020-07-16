STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tributes paid to Kamaraj on birth anniversary

Ministers and leaders of various political parties on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on the occasion of his  birth anniversary.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

A team of Ministers paying tribute to former Chief Minister Kamaraj on the occasion of his birth anniversary, in Chennai on Wednesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ministers and leaders of various political parties on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on the occasion of his  birth anniversary. A team of ministers led by Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar, Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju, Minister for Rural Industries P Benjamin, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan and authorities paid floral tribute to a portrait which was placed under the statue of the leader on Kamarajar Road. Former ministers S P Shanmuganathan and B V Ramana also took part.

DMK president MK Stalin paid floral tribute to the portrait of the leader at Anna Arivalayam. A section of cadres and leaders, including Lok Sabha MPs Kanimozhi and Dhayanidhi Maran, also paid tribute. Congress leader and former Union minister EVKS Elangovan, MP Su Thirunavukkarasar, TMC leader GK Vasan  and AISMK president R Sarathkumar also paid tribute to the leader.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami assured in a press statement, “The state government will move forward in the way of progress similar to the tenure of the Kamaraj-led government, when the state witnessed a progress in quality in life, education, industries development and water resource.”

