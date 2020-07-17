AIADMK restructures its district units

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK has been going ahead with restructuring of party’s district units ahead of the Assembly elections. On Thursday, the party restructured many units in Sivaganga district at the panchayat union and village-panchayat level.

Recently, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam made announcements about the changes in Namakkkal and a few other districts.

On July 1, both leaders announced that the IT wing of the party would be expanded to grassroots level by appointing functionaries at all levels - district, panchayat union, municipality, town panchayat, corporation division, ward and village panchayat, and the works in this regard have been going on in full swing. Through this, thousands of new functionaries would be appointed to the IT wing itself.

Besides, EPS and OPS are expected to announce alternative posts for over 12,500 village-level secretaries of the party since that post was abolished.