Bharat Sena member held for pouring saffron paint on Periyar statue in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a statue of ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy near Sundarapuram in Coimbatore was splashed with saffron paint on Friday, a 21-year-old member of Bharat Sena surrendered at the Podanur police station.

The youth, identified as M Arun Krishnan of Anna Nagar on Chettipalayam Road, has been arrested for desecrating the statue by pouring saffron-coloured paint over it.

"Arun Krishnan is the south district (Coimbatore) organiser of the Bharat Sena," said Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) G Stalin. Police said that he was arrested under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups...) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5.30 am on Friday near Ayyar hospital bus stop close to Sundarapuram. Although two police personnel were deployed at the spot, the duo had briefly stepped away as it was raining.

Although most of the paint washed away in the rain, a group of members from Dravidar Kazhagam and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam later assembled at the spot and demanded action against the culprits.

DCP Stalin and other police officials had visited the spot and assured that appropriate action would be taken. A police force in protective gear was deployed at the spot while a police team initiated an investigation by going through CCTV footage. Meanwhile, members of Periyarist organisations cleaned the statue, which was installed by the Thanthai Periyar Pasarai in 1995 and inaugurated by Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani.

Another statue desecrated in Thirukovilur

In a similar incident, a Periyar statue was desecrated with a garland of footwear at Keezhayur village at Thirukovilur in Kallakurichi district on Friday afternoon.

While DMK and VCK staged a demonstration demanding action, police said they were looking for the culprits. "A case has been booked under Sections 153 and 504 of the IPC against the miscreants," said Thirukovilur inspector Selvam.



Condemnation from political leaders



Political leaders Minister SP Velumani, DMK president MK Stalin, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, PMK founder S Ramadoss and MDMK leader Vaiko condemned the desecration. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also strongly condemned the vandalism.

Police pointed out that the incident had occurred in the backdrop of an outcry, led by the BJP, against a private YouTube channel that aired an “offensive” video “denigrating” the Hindu god Murugan.



