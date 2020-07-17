STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharat Sena member held for pouring saffron paint on Periyar statue in Coimbatore

In a similar incident, a Periyar statue was desecrated with a garland of footwear at Keezhayur village at Thirukovilur in Kallakurichi district on Friday afternoon. 

Published: 17th July 2020 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Locals found the statue painted unevenly with saffron colour in the morning. It was later discovered that the miscreants had poured the paint the previous night. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

Periyar statue dishonoured in Coimbatore.(Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a statue of ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy near Sundarapuram in Coimbatore was splashed with saffron paint on Friday, a 21-year-old member of Bharat Sena surrendered at the Podanur police station. 

The youth, identified as M Arun Krishnan of Anna Nagar on Chettipalayam Road, has been arrested for desecrating the statue by pouring saffron-coloured paint over it. 

"Arun Krishnan is the south district (Coimbatore) organiser of the Bharat Sena," said Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) G Stalin. Police said that he was arrested under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups...) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. 

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5.30 am on Friday near Ayyar hospital bus stop close to Sundarapuram. Although two police personnel were deployed at the spot, the duo had briefly stepped away as it was raining. 

Although most of the paint washed away in the rain, a group of members from Dravidar Kazhagam and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam later assembled at the spot and demanded action against the culprits.

DCP Stalin and other police officials had visited the spot and assured that appropriate action would be taken. A police force in protective gear was deployed at the spot while a police team initiated an investigation by going through CCTV footage. Meanwhile, members of Periyarist organisations cleaned the statue, which was installed by the Thanthai Periyar Pasarai in 1995 and inaugurated by Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani. 

Another statue desecrated in Thirukovilur

In a similar incident, a Periyar statue was desecrated with a garland of footwear at Keezhayur village at Thirukovilur in Kallakurichi district on Friday afternoon. 

While DMK and VCK staged a demonstration demanding action, police said they were looking for the culprits. "A case has been booked under Sections 153 and 504 of the IPC against the miscreants," said Thirukovilur inspector Selvam.   
 
Condemnation from political leaders
 
Political leaders Minister SP Velumani, DMK president MK Stalin, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, PMK founder S Ramadoss and MDMK leader Vaiko condemned the desecration. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also strongly condemned the vandalism. 

Police pointed out that the incident had occurred in the backdrop of an outcry, led by the BJP, against a private YouTube channel that aired an “offensive” video “denigrating” the Hindu god Murugan.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Periyar Periyar statue
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp