Italian architect who assisted in designing Matrimandir at Auroville dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Paolo Tommasi, an Italian architect and artist who played a significant role in designing the Matrimandir at Auroville and remained associated with Sri Aurobindo Ashram, succumbed to COVID-19 at JIPMER at the age of 92.

Paolo, who had made a name for himself in architecture, interior design and painting in Europe, was in his thirties when he came to Puducherry at the invitation of the Mother, the spiritual collaborator of Sri Aurobindo.

This was just before Auroville’s inauguration in 1968 and a few years before the concept of Matrimandir emerged. At the age of 38, he felt he had found what he had been seeking and remained connected with Auroville and the Ashram since 1965-66.

Paolo would, in his reserved and reflective manner, play an unobtrusive but significant role at Auroville. He assisted French architect Roger Anger in designing the Matrimandir, particularly the inner chambers and later proposed elaborate designs for the twelve gardens around it.

His paintings have been exhibited in Savitri Bhavan in Auroville and several galleries across the world.

In the last years of his life, he lived in Puducherry on the Beach Road from where he was taken to hospital after catching COVID-19. He had high blood pressure and lung disease, Director, Health, Dr S Mohan Kumar said.

He was admitted on July 2 and passed away on July 16. His last rites were performed in the electric crematorium at Karuvadikuppam on Friday afternoon.