STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No interim order, HC refers Veda Nilayam case to division bench

According to Deepak, the house was used for celebrating several functions and family events. His aunt Jayalalithaa never had any plans of converting the house into a memorial.

Published: 17th July 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Veda Nilayam as seen from outside in Poes Garden | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refusing to pass any interim order on the case filed by J Deepak, nephew of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa challenging the acquisition of her residence Veda Nilayam, Justice Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court referred it to a division bench, on Thursday.

According to Deepak, the house was used for celebrating several functions and family events. His aunt Jayalalithaa never had any plans of converting the house into a memorial. He prayed for the keys of Veda Nilayam to be handed over to him. The petition also said that they are emotionally and sentimentally attached to it and have plans to use it for doing charity through a public trust in her name. The plea comes a day after the government of Tamil Nadu informed the court of its plans to convert a portion of ‘Veda Nilayam’ into the Chief Minister’s official residence. 

Deepak also brought to the notice of the court, the plea of the Poes Garden Residents Welfare Association, challenging the government’s decision. He also said that the state has to take note of the objections of his sister and himself after being declared as rightful heirs by the High Court. The move by the government is in total violation of the principles of natural justice as mandated by the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. The petitioner sought an interim stay on the state government decision to acquire the property. 

The state in its reply denied the submissions made by the petitioner and said that notices were issued to both Deepa and Deepak. During the property acquisition proceedings, Deepa and Deepak had sought clarification on pending Income Tax proceedings.

Justice Anand Venkatesh who heard the plea recorded the submissions and refused to grant an interim stay. The judge observed that there is already a case pending regarding Veda Nilayam with a division bench of the Madras High Court. The division bench, after declaring Deepak and Deepa as the rightful legal heirs, has sought a compliance report to be filed on the formation of a trust within eight weeks, he added. “To avoid any contradicting orders by two different benches of the court, the court refers this matter to the division bench,” it observed. Justice Anand Venkatesh passed it to the High Court Registry and refused to pass any interim orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Veda Nilayam Madras High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp