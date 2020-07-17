One more minister tests positive as TN adds 4,549 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State reported 4,549 fresh Covid-19 cases and 69 related deaths on Thursday, driving up the tally to 1,56,369 and the toll to 2,236. While Chennai’s share to the tally and the toll were 1,157 and 23 respectively, neighbouring Tiruvallur district reported its biggest single-day tally of 526. Cases continued to spike in southern districts as well and Madurai alone reported 267 fresh cases and five deaths on the day.

Sources said the TN Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Nilofer Kafeel, has tested positive. She is the fourth Minister in Tamil Nadu Cabinet to test positive, after KP Anbalagan, Sellur K Raju and P Thangamani.

Manushyaputhiran, poet and one of the speakers of DMK, tested positive on Thursday. He is admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchy. Meanwhile, a nine-month-old child succumbed to the infection in Puducherry as the Union Territory reported its biggest single-day surge of 147 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,743. TN tested 45,888 samples and 44,186 persons on the day. Among the deceased, six did not have comorbidities.