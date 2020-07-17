PM praises Tirukkural again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who used to quote Tirukkural couplets on important occasions, once again heaped praise on the text, on Thursday. “The Tirukkural is extremely inspiring. It is a treasure of rich thoughts, noble ideals and great motivation. The words of respected Tiruvalluvar have the power to spread hope and brightness. I hope more youngsters across India read it,” Modi said in his tweets in English and Tamil.

He posted the tweets referring to an article written by senior journalist Maalan on the occasions Modi had quoted Tirukkural in the past. Thanking the Prime Minister, AIADMK spokesperson and former School Education Minister Vaigaichelvan, in a tweet, re-iterated the party’s long-pending demand to declare Tirukkural a national book.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in a statement here, thanked the Prime Minister for urging the youth to read Tirukkural. “These couplets gain further national and international importance when cited by the most popular Statesman that India has produced,” Panneerselvam added.