Tamil Nadu records 79 deaths, highest in a single day

Chennai alone recorded 1,243 cases and 36 deaths. Chennai's neighbouring districts Chengalpattu recorded 125 cases, Kancheepuram, 110, and Tiruvallur, 220.

Tirunelveli corporation workers distributing Kabasura Kudineer as a preventive measure against Coronavirus. (Photo | V Karthikalagu)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 death toll reached 2,315 with the state recording 79 fatalities on Friday - its highest single-day casualties so far. Meanwhile, the state reported a total of 4,538 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 1,60,907.

The State tested the highest number of samples and persons on Friday with 48,669 and 47, 539 respectively, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

The other districts in the state too saw a substantial number of fresh cases. Coimbatore recorded 141 cases, Dindugal 163, Kanyakumari 151, Madurai 263, Thanjavur 117, Theni 175, Tiruvannamalai 145, Thoothukudi 189, Tirunelveli 119, Trichy 100, Vellore 183, Villupuram 113, and Virudhunagar 196.

As the cases continued to spike in other districts too, chief secretary K Shanmugam held a review meeting with all district collectors through video conferencing. Director-General of Police J K Tripathy, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, and Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy attended the meeting at the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, a press release from the MIOT hospital said minister for cooperation Sellur K Raju was discharged from the hospital after his recovery from Covid-19. "Minister for Cooperation, Tamil Nadu Sellur K Raju who was admitted on 8 July for Covid-19 treatment has made a complete recovery," the release said.

The State procured 230 High Flow Nasal Cannula for oxygen support of Covid-19 patients with lung infections. The State had ordered for 2,414, said health minister C Vijayabaskar in a press release.

