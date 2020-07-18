STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dialysis patient seeks permission for mercy killing

After he was bedridden due to a leg sore a few months ago, Mariappan said, his family members did not support him to undergo dialysis treatment.

Euthanasia, Mercy killing

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 40-year-old dialysis patient, undergoing dialysis procedure twice a week at the Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) in Tenkasi, has petitioned Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Tenkasi Collector G K Arun Sundar Thayalan seeking permission for mercy killing.

In his petition, A Mariappan (40) of Valliyammalpuram near Kadayam, claimed that he sought assisted dying as both his family members and the Health Department had “failed to take care of him”.

After he was bedridden due to a leg sore a few months ago, Mariappan said, his family members did not support him to undergo dialysis treatment. Moreover, the lockdown implemented had restricted transportations, preventing him from taking government bus to the hospital, he said. 

Further, he accused the Health Department of not arranging him an ambulance to reach the GHQH, despite the State’s permission for dialysis patients to avail of the 102 ambulance services. GHQH Superintendent Jesline assured that steps would be taken to arrange transport for the petitioner.

