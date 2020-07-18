Four restrooms for 300 positive patients at Coimbatore's COVID Care Centre sparks speculations

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Speculations are rife about the insufficient restroom facilities for COVID-19 patients admitted to COVID Care Center (CCC) which has been set up at Codissia Trade Fair Complex.

It is alleged that there are only four toilets for nearly 300 asymptomatic positive patients in the facility. However, the health department cleared the air by stating that all arrangements are already made at the facility.

In a WhatsApp message, an infected patient alleged that the CCC facility has only four restrooms for 300 patients out of 400 total beds.

On the other hand, a video clip showing an unclean toilet in a ward at ESI Hospital, the nodal hospital for treating COVID-19 patients, has gone viral in the social media.

It is to be recalled that the asymptomatic patients were moved to CCC at Codissia Trade Fair Complex on July 6 so as to reduce the burden in ESI Hospital. The allegations as claimed by the patients bring to the fore the issues that are yet to be addressed.

When contacted, the health department officials refuted the charges by claiming that they have made all arrangements at the CCC and ESI Hospital.

A higher official said, "We are just accommodating the COVID Care Centre set up at Codissia and we cannot modify any facilities. However, there are nearly 15 toilets available for both men and women admitted at the facility. Sanitary staff members clean the restrooms at every interval. Meanwhile, the wards at ESI Hospital are maintained clean."