Kin of 8-year-old receive body after two-day protest

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Family members of an eight-year-old girl, who was murdered near Sathankulam, withdrew their two-day protest and received the body from Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday. The girl was laid to rest the same evening.

Meanwhile, Collector Sandeep Nanduri, as per the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act on behalf of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, sanctioned Rs 8.25 lakh compensation. He then handed over a cheque of Rs 4,12,500 as an initial amount to the girl’s mother, whose husband had deserted her three years ago. Sources said the girl was murdered on July 15 at one of her neighbours’ house, where she had gone to watch television. The family members refused to receive her body, demanding action against culprits and a government job for the mother.

‘Died of strangulation’

Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar told media persons that two suspects had been remanded in connection with the case. He ruled out the possibility of sexual assault as there was no evidence in the autopsy report. Further, he said that the prime suspect had confessed to have strangled her in a sudden provocation when he had a heated argument with his father.

The girl died of suffocation as the suspect had dumped her in a plastic drum for over 45 minutes, he added. In an FIR, the duo had been booked under Section 5 (m) of the POCSO Act.The collector, in a talk with the family members and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre, assured them of taking steps to provide a government job for the mother based on her educational qualification.

Also, the collector handed over free patta for her 2.5-cent land, monthly pension worth `5000 and Dearness Allowance to her. Sources said that a green house would be built for the mother, who now lives in a thatched hut. Officials said that the remainder of the compensation would be handed over to the mother once the chargesheet of the case is submitted to court. VCK District Secretary Tamil Murasappan urged the police to curb ganja peddling, as the suspect had allegedly murdered the girl under the influence of drugs.

SP S Jeyakumar says ...

Two suspects had been remanded in connection with the case. The prime suspect had confessed to have strangled her in a sudden provocation when he had a heated argument with his father. The girl died of suffocation as the suspect had dumped her in a plastic drum

Sister donates a part of liver to save brother

Chennai: A living-donor liver transplant was performed on a 46-year-old man who tested Covid positive, at MGM Healthcare Hospital. Sakthi(46), had developed spontaneous bacterial peritonitis and needed a liver transplantation to survive. As cadaveric transplantation was almost impractical during Covid, his sister volunteered to donate a part of her liver. He tested negative for Covid during evaluation. But as the patient’s health was deteriorating, the test was conducted again and the doctors performed the surgery with all precautions without waiting for the report. The recipient and donor recovered well, said a hospital release.