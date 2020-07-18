Tamil Nadu BJP demands probe into TNCC trust irregularities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president L Murugan on Saturday demanded a thorough investigation by the Income Tax Department into the alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Trust.

Murugan also asked the Congress high command to clarify the issue immediately as the trust established by late leader K Kamaraj was meant to serve the poor and needy.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Murugan said that reports say the lands owned by the TNCC trust were under the custody of a private company. “While the IT department should probe this allegation, the Congress party should also come out with facts about the affairs of the Trust".

However, TNCC president KS Alagiri, in a tweet, said "Tamil Nadu Congress Trust is run by trustees. All are veteran nationalists and Madam Soniyajee and Rahulji have no role in the trust".

“BJP State president has made an irresponsible allegation without any facts at hand. This trust has been functioning on the path tread by late leader K Kamaraj," Alagiri told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy, who levelled the allegation against the TNCC Trust, raised some more questions on the issue on Saturday. In a series of tweets, he said, “TNCC Trust life trustee EM Sudarsana Nachiappan says all the Trustees are appointed by the executive committee of the TNCC. Even Motilal Vohra was nominated by the executive committee. AICC has no role in the nominations. It is a blatant lie.”

Pointing out that under the TNCC Trust Deed, only the executive committee of TNCC could appoint trustees and Sudarshan Nachiappan had asserted it too, Gurumurthy asked: “It is not even AICC, it is Sonia who appointed both Motilal Vora and Kesavan as trustees. Why then she appointed them as trustees and on what authority she made these appointments? Was Nachiappan sleeping when she made illegal appointments?”

Quoting the reports that appeared in newspapers at the time, Gurumurthy said it was former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan who had made the announcement regarding the appointments made by Sonia Gandhi.

“Where is Sudarshana Nachiappan who asserted only TNCC executive makes appointments. Why does he tell a lie that can't last for even 24 hours,” Gurumurthy wondered.