Will Tamil Nadu reduce stamp duty, registration charges?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will Tamil Nadu government reduce stamp duty and registration charges for all rental agreements of more than 12 months in a bid to incentivise long-term rentals? It is learnt that it is one of the trigger points under World Bank-aided First Tamil Nadu Housing Sector Strengthening Programme (FTNHSSP) to develop an enabling environment to increase supply of affordable housing. 

Recently, the state government accorded administrative sanction for the implementation of a World Bank-financed housing project under two separate financing instruments. According to a Government Order, World Bank will be funding the Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project (TNHHDP) at a cost of $72 millon (Rs 504 crore) and FTNHSSP worth $200 million (Rs 1,400 crore). 

The objective of TNHHD, which has two components, is to strengthen housing sector institutions of the State for increased and sustainable access to affordable housing. The project will support innovations in housing finance and institutional strengthening of housing sector institutions in the State to expand access to affordable housing and improve the sustainability of hosuing institutions and programmes. It also includes enabling private sector participation in affordable housing and strengthening of Tamil Nadu’s urban housing institutions for enhanced sustainability.

FTNHSSP, which includes three pillars, will support policy reforms to develop efficient and inclusive markets and to increase the supply of affordable housing with a total development policy financing loan of $450 million. In the first tranche, $200 million as financial support will be provided. The pillars include strengthening policies and institutions to support inclusive and efficient housing sector development, developing an enabling environment to increase supply of affordable housing and crowding of private sector participation in affordable hosuing. The pillars also have trigger points to boost affordable housing.

