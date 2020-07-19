Concern over Covid infection rate of 14.2 percent in Puducherry with 109 fresh cases

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao today expressed concern over the high COVID-19 infection rate of 14.2 percent in Puducherry. In the last 24 hours, 768 samples have been tested of which 109 were positive, he said. This 14.2 per cent cases being positive is a dangerous issue, as compared to the average rate of other states which is below 10 percent, he said.

So far Puducherry also had an infection rate of five to six per cent, but now gone above 14 per cent .

Releasing the information, the Minister for Health said that among the 109 new cases, 104 are in Puducherry region, three in Karaikal and two in Yanam region as the total cases rise to 1999.

Presently, 817 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 727 are in Puducherry region (422 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 213 at JIPMER and 92 in COVID care centres), 50 in Karaikal GH and 40 in Yanam GH. There is no active case in Mahe region of the UT.

In all, 1154 patients have been discharged after recovery including 92 patients on Sunday. The death toll remains at 28.

Till now 30652 samples have been tested, of which 28214 have been negative and the test results of 361 are awaited.

Last four months health workers have been working hard 24x7 and supported by other departments.. Officials should not be disturbed or given alternate directions as they are working as a team, said the Health minister in an oblique reference to Lt Governor who in an impromptu visit to the Health directorate on Saturday gave directions after pulling up officials. Own ideas should not be insisted upon, he said while emphasizing that everyone’s support is required.