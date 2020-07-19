Santhakulam custodial death: DSP inquires cops

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar, who was deputed as the investigation officer in the Sathankulam case, by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) inquired the ten arrested police personnel at the Madurai Central Prison on Saturday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the duo’s -- Jeyaraj and his son Beniks -- death, the commission had directed its investigation wing to launch a probe. Kumar said that he would submit his inquiry report to SHRC Director General of Police Sunil Kumar and SHRC Acting Chairperson D Jayachandran within eight days.