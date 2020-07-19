STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's rocket station reports first Covid-19 case, ISRO expands screening

One of the ISRO's housing colonies Swarnamukhi Nagar in Sullurpeta which reported four positive cases have been placed under lockdown.

Published: 19th July 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Satish Dhawan Space Centre

SDSC-Shar Director A Rajarajan told The New Indian Express all precautionary measures were taken and the situation was under control. (Photo | PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having managed to stay out of harm's way for nearly six months, thanks to some proactive measures, India's rocket launching station - Sriharikota - on Sunday has reported its first Covid-19 case prompting Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-Shar) to expand screening.

A lady nurse, who was under mandatory home quarantine having returned from outstation, has tested positive. According to Covid-19 task force team, the infected employee is a resident of staff quarters in Phase-2 colony inside Sriharikota. "As a precautionary measure, residents of 20 houses surrounding the infected household are placed under compulsory quarantine," officials said.

SDSC-Shar Director A Rajarajan told The New Indian Express all precautionary measures were taken and the situation was under control.

"Recently, we have obtained Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) accreditation for our Shar hospital which is enabling us to conduct Covid-19 tests in-house. The hospital is equipped with two RT-PCR machines, although only one is put to use currently. Sriharikota being a critical facility, the local district administration is in constant touch and providing all the help needed."

He said several welfare measures were also taken to bail out migratory workers and resident laborers inside the island. "Provisions, vegetables and drinking water supply was being provided. Some migratory workers, who left to their hometowns and returned to work are placed in isolation camps created. Medical check-ups were carried out." The Shar Employees Association and Union has volunteered and collected donations to help the contract workers, who are languishing due to "no work, no pay".

ISRO housing colony under 'lockdown'

On Saturday, four Covid-19 positive cases were diagnosed in Swarnamukhi Nagar in Sullurpeta, which is 18 km from Sriharikota, a containment zone has been formed as part of the preventive measures.

A circular issued on Sunday by SDSC-Shar administration, accessed by The New Indian Express, says "the movement of all the persons in Swarnamukhi Nagar, other than for essential/emergency purposes is
strictly prohibited. Accordingly, all the movements in/out of the colony, social/public gatherings in the colony/open areas and roaming/walking on the roads/grounds is strictly prohibited with immediate effect until further clearance."

Officials said the contact tracing and testing activity of primary and secondary contacts of all the positive cases was in progress and hence all the residents of Swarnamukhi Nagar and also the employees working in Solid Propellant Rocket Booster Plant (SPROB) from Pinakini Nagar, who commute by buses for attending office in Sriharikota, are asked to remain within the colony until completion of the testing.

"Similarly, all the employees and residents of all other SDSC Shar housing colonies are requested not to move out of their respective colonies except for attending duties or for availing medical treatment on emergency. It is requested that the movement of family members/relatives, in/out of the colonies in case of necessity may be positively informed to respective colony welfare club representatives.

Any person with even mild symptoms like cough, cold, fever and respiratory problem etc is required to undergo medical examination and is advised to approach Shar/SDM hospital without any delay," the
circular reads.

