Man behind burning of tyres in front of temples in Tamil Nadu identified

Tyre Burning

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The man, who burnt tyres in front of three temples in the city leading to tension, has been identified and six special teams have been formed to nab him, police said on Sunday.

Based on the CCTV footage, police identified the person as Gajendran of Salem and an inquiry with the family revealed that he had left home on Friday night after an argument with them and did not return.

His photographs have been circulated to police in Erode and Salem and also at toll plazas to nab him, since it will be difficult to trace as he was not using mobile phone, they said.

The tyres and junk were found burnt outside Makaliamman temple, Vinayagar temple, and Selva Vinayagar temple on Saturday, resulting in large scale protests by workers of the BJP, Hindu Munnani, VHP and other pro-Hindu outfits.

The incidents came a day after a statue of social reformer E V Ramasami 'Periyar' was found daubed with saffron hued paint here.

Even as four cases have been registered in connection with the incidents, the reason for hurling burnt tyres in front of the temples would be known after his arrest, they added.

