STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu records 4,979 new COVID-19, highest single-day tally yet

The total number of confirmed cases in the State is now 1,70,693 while the toll has risen to 2,481.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel checking for unwanted vehicle movements following the complete lockdown on Sundays at Avinashi Road in Coimbatore City. (Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 4,979 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day figure yet. The total number of confirmed cases in the State is now 1,70,693 while the toll has risen to 2,481 as another 78 deaths have been recorded. TN also reached a new high in testing, with a whopping 51,640 people and 52,993 samples being tested. The State has now tested 18,55,817 persons and 19,32,492 samples so far, the highest in India.

Chennai continued to lead the rest of the State in new cases as 1,254 more people tested positive on Sunday. However, cases surged in other districts as well. Of Chennai’s neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu recorded 306 cases, Kancheepuram 220 and Tiruvallur 405.

The number of people discharged post-treatment on Sunday was within striking distance of new cases reported with 4,059 discharges taking the total number of discharges to 1,17,915. This leaves only 50,294 active cases in TN.

Among the deaths reported on the day, three of the deceased did not have any comorbid conditions. A 62-year-old woman from Chennai died at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on July 17. When her sample was taken and tested, it turned out to be positive. The woman died due to Covid status positive, a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu coronavirus Chennai coronavirus Coronavirus deaths
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp