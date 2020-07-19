Tamil Nadu records 4,979 new COVID-19, highest single-day tally yet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 4,979 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day figure yet. The total number of confirmed cases in the State is now 1,70,693 while the toll has risen to 2,481 as another 78 deaths have been recorded. TN also reached a new high in testing, with a whopping 51,640 people and 52,993 samples being tested. The State has now tested 18,55,817 persons and 19,32,492 samples so far, the highest in India.

Chennai continued to lead the rest of the State in new cases as 1,254 more people tested positive on Sunday. However, cases surged in other districts as well. Of Chennai’s neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu recorded 306 cases, Kancheepuram 220 and Tiruvallur 405.

The number of people discharged post-treatment on Sunday was within striking distance of new cases reported with 4,059 discharges taking the total number of discharges to 1,17,915. This leaves only 50,294 active cases in TN.

Among the deaths reported on the day, three of the deceased did not have any comorbid conditions. A 62-year-old woman from Chennai died at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on July 17. When her sample was taken and tested, it turned out to be positive. The woman died due to Covid status positive, a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said.