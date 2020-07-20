STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases in Puducherry cross 2000 mark

Releasing the information, Dr S Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare said that among the new cases, 82 cases are in Puducherry region and 11 in Karaikal region.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 73-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 29 as Puducherry reported 93 cases on Monday to cross the 2000 mark. 

Presently 798 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 707 are in Puducherry region (437 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 198  at JIPMER and 117 in COVID care centres), 51 in Karaikal GH and 40 in Yanam GH. The total number of cases has risen to 2092 and the death toll is 29 

In all 1265 patients have been discharged after recovery including 112 patients on Monday.  Till now 31420 samples have been tested of which 28975 have been negative and the test results of 271 are awaited.

