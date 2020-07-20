STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mukkombu barrage: Shutter control room on the verge of collapse; farmers worried about water flow

Mukkombu barrage was constructed in the late 18th century and is used to regulate excessive flow in the Cauvery by diverting the water into the Kollidam river.

The control room has not been properly maintained and is now showing wear and tear.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The old shutter control room in Mukkombu barrage is on its last legs and on the verge of collapse, propped up by only a few logs. Though the PWD has stated maintenance works would soon be carried out, delta region farmers are worried that if the structure collapses, operating the shutters would become impossible, affecting water flow in the Cauvery river.

Mukkombu barrage was constructed in the late 18th century and is used to regulate excessive flow in the Cauvery by diverting the water into the Kollidam river. The barrage has gone through several changes over the years and in 1977, special motors with a generator facility were incorporated to operate the shutters.

The control room is equipped with 100-kilovolt motors and 40-kilovolt generator, used to operate the shutters of the Cauvery section of the barrage.

Though PWD periodically maintained the motors and generator, the building structure was neglected. It is to be noted  the portion of the barrage across the Kollidam section was washed away in a flood in 2018. Currently, a new barrage is being constructed near the old one.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bhasker, executive engineer, PWD (River Conservancy), said,  "Though the building is damaged and placed on logs, it is still sturdy. There is a plan of  constructing a massive control room as a part of the new barrage construction works. By the end of the year, the control room would be shifted to
the new building soon." 

He assured the present control room would not be a problem in  releasing water through the shutters for the upcoming samba season.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kaundampatti Subramaniam, a farmer activist from Tiruchy, said,  "Though the PWD assures the building is strong, the poorly maintained control room is precariously balanced on logs. If the building collapses, the PWD cannot operate the shutters and it could take several days to carry out repairs. We request the PWD to shift the control room to a new facility."

