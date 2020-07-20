One more staff at Sriharikota spaceport tests positive for COVID-19

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after two employees of the Solid Propellant Space Booster Plant (SPROB) in Sriharikota spaceport tested positive for Covid-19, a female nurse, who was under mandatory home quarantine after having returned from elsewhere, has tested positive. She is a resident of the staff quarters in phase-2 colony. “As a precautionary measure, residents of 20 houses surrounding the house are under compulsory quarantine,” officials said.

SDSC-Shar Director A Rajarajan told Express all precautionary measures were taken and the situation is under control. “Recently, we have obtained Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) accreditation for Shar hospital, which is enabling us to conduct Covid-19 tests in-house.

The hospital is equipped with two RT-PCR machines. The local district administration is in constant touch and providing all help.” He said several welfare measures were also taken to bail out migratory workers and resident labourers. “Provisions, vegetables and drinking water were being provided.

Some workers, who left for their hometowns and returned, are placed in isolation camps and check-ups were being carried out.” On Saturday, four Covid-19 cases were reported in Swarnamukhi Nagar in Sullurpeta, which is 18 km from Sriharikota, following which a containment zone has been formed.

A circular issued on Sunday by SDSC-Shar administration, accessed by Express, says “movement of all persons in Swarnamukhi Nagar, other than for essential/emergency purposes is strictly prohibited.”

Officials said contact tracing and testing of primary and secondary contacts of all positive cases was in progress and hence all residents of Swarnamukhi Nagar and also employees working in Solid Propellant Rocket Booster Plant (SPROB) from Pinakini Nagar, who commute by buses for office in Sriharikota, are asked to remain within the colony until completion of testing.

“Similarly, all employees and residents of all other SDSC Shar housing colonies are requested not to move out of their respective colonies except for attending duties or for availing medical treatment on emergency. It is requested that movement of family members/relatives, in/out of the colonies in case of necessity may be positively informed to respective colony welfare club representatives.

Any person with even mild symptoms is required to undergo medical examination and is advised to approach Shar/SDM hospital,” the circular reads. Meanwhile, the Shar Employees Association and Union has volunteered and collected donations to help the contract workers who are stuck in the area.