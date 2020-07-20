STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

One more staff at Sriharikota spaceport tests positive for COVID-19

SDSC-Shar Director A Rajarajan told Express all precautionary measures were taken and the situation is under control.

Published: 20th July 2020 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after two employees of the Solid Propellant Space Booster Plant (SPROB) in Sriharikota spaceport tested positive for Covid-19, a female nurse, who was under mandatory home quarantine after having returned from elsewhere, has tested positive. She is a resident of the staff quarters in phase-2 colony. “As a precautionary measure, residents of 20 houses surrounding the house are under compulsory quarantine,” officials said.

SDSC-Shar Director A Rajarajan told Express all precautionary measures were taken and the situation is under control. “Recently, we have obtained Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) accreditation for Shar hospital, which is enabling us to conduct Covid-19 tests in-house.

The hospital is equipped with two RT-PCR machines. The local district administration is in constant touch and providing all help.” He said several welfare measures were also taken to bail out migratory workers and resident labourers. “Provisions, vegetables and drinking water were being provided.

Some workers, who left for their hometowns and returned, are placed in isolation camps and check-ups were being carried out.”  On Saturday, four Covid-19 cases were reported in Swarnamukhi Nagar in Sullurpeta, which is 18 km from Sriharikota, following which a containment zone has been formed.
A circular issued on Sunday by SDSC-Shar administration, accessed by Express, says “movement of all persons in Swarnamukhi Nagar, other than for essential/emergency purposes is strictly prohibited.” 

One more tests positive in Sriharikota

Officials said contact tracing and testing of primary and secondary contacts of all positive cases was in progress and hence all residents of Swarnamukhi Nagar and also employees working in Solid Propellant Rocket Booster Plant (SPROB) from Pinakini Nagar, who commute by buses for office in Sriharikota, are asked to remain within the colony until completion of testing.

“Similarly, all employees and residents of all other SDSC Shar housing colonies are requested not to move out of their respective colonies except for attending duties or for availing medical treatment on emergency. It is requested that movement of family members/relatives, in/out of the colonies in case of necessity may be positively informed to respective colony welfare club representatives.

Any person with even mild symptoms is required to undergo medical examination and is advised to approach Shar/SDM hospital,” the circular reads. Meanwhile, the Shar Employees Association and Union has volunteered and collected donations to help the contract workers who are stuck in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sriharikota COVID 19 Coronavirus Solid Propellant Space Booster Plant
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp