Salem man arrested in connection with vandalism outside Kovai temples

A special police team on Sunday secured a Salem man in connection with the vandalism outside a few temples in Coimbatore.

Published: 20th July 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 02:09 AM

Miscreants burnt clothes and tyres at Magaliamman temple on NH road near Five Corners in Town Hall in the city

Miscreants burnt clothes and tyres at Magaliamman temple on NH road near Five Corners in Town Hall in the city. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: A special police team on Sunday secured a Salem man in connection with the vandalism outside a few temples in Coimbatore. Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan identified the suspect as G Gajendran (48) from Arisipalayam, Salem.

“Gajendran is a mentally distressed man with no ties with any outfit. A few years ago, he settled with his family at Pullukadu near Ukkadam in Coimbatore. On Saturday, he set the tires on fire in temples and left to Salem on his moped. We found this after sifting through CCTV footage collected from thoroughfares in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts. So, we secured him only after confirming his role in the incidents,” Sumit said.

Police sources said that Gajendran used to visit the Magaliamman Temple in Townhall and Mappillai Vinayagar Temple in front of  Coimbatore Railway Junction. A day before the incident, he had fought with his family and left home.A detailed inquiry would reveal whether Gajendran was involved in all four temple attacks on Saturday, sources further said.

Parties condemn
Political parties in the State condemned the attack of the three temples. DMK president MK Stalin, in a tweet on Sunday, urged the chief minister to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK founder S Ramadoss and TMC(M) president GK Vasan also condemned the incident.

