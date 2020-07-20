STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Setback to presentation of budget in Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Monday

Bedi in a note to the CM cited that he had not sent her the Annual Financial Statement and the demand for grants.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a sudden turn of events , confusion prevails over the presentation of the annual budget in the Legislative assembly on Monday with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi deciding to give a fresh date for delivering the Lt Governor’s address and the presentation of the budget for the year 2020-2021.

Bedi in a note to the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday night as Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had cited that the Chief Minister had not sent her the Annual Financial Statement and the demand for grants as required under Section 27 and 28 of the Government of Union territories Act, 1963. “It is a serious omission”, she said.

She pointed out to the Chief Minister that he had sent only her inaugural address and it does not fulfil the approval given by her for presenting the budget on July 20.

Hence she requested the Chief Minister to send her the annual financial statement and demand for grants for her “urgent and considered approval” following which she will give a fresh date for delivering the Lt Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly and for presentation of the budget.

She has sent the copy of the letter to the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary and informed the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Bedi said that the Chief Minister’s office and residence has refused to accept her letter as reported by her delivery staff.

It may be noted that after a long delay of more than one and half months, the draft budget was finally approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs last week. Since the government could not sanction expenditure following the expiry of the period of Vote on Accounts on June 30, the government made a fast move to immediately present the budget.

