Tamil Nadu government approves new housing policy

C Shivakumar

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has given approval to the Tamil Nadu Affordable Urban Housing and Habitat Policy draft after it was revised as per the suggestions of the World Bank. A Government Order signed by Housing Secretary Rajesh Lakhani on March 18, 2020, stated that government has approved the Tamil Nadu Affordable Urban Housing and Habitat Policy draft forwarded by the Joint Managing Director and Project Director (World Bank and Asian Development Bank Projects), Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and accordingly gave approval.

However,the government’s move to accord approval without proper public consultation has drawn criticism from the Information and Resource Centre for The Deprived Urban Communities (IRDUC) and other civil society organisations. Vanessa Peter of IRDUC said that the state government should withdraw the Tamil Nadu Affordable Urban Housing and Habitat Policy, which has been finalized and released without public and community consultation.

“On 28 January 2020, a consultant engaged by the World Bank to support the finalization of Tamil Nadu Urban Housing and Habitat Development Policy, invited IRCDUC for a discussion over the policy. On January 30, 2020, the consultant along with the Chief Community Development Officer, Project Management Unit, TNSCB held the discussion during which IRCDUC reiterated the importance of involving communities in the policy-making process,” says Vanessa.

On February 21, 2020, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board invited IRCDUC for a Stakeholder Consultation meeting to discuss the draft TNUHHP at TNSCB office. During the consultation on February 27, 2020, IRCDUC pointed out several gaps in the consultation process. No minutes of the consultation meeting were circulated by TNSCB to the participants, nor was any updates provided regarding the finalization of the policy.

“The policy was finalized on March 18, 2020 and the response to IRCDUC dated March 11, 2020 stated that the policy was still in a draft stage. What was the hurry? Why was a major policy dealing with public housing not released formally but finalized as an addendum to a Government Order?” she added. When Express contacted a top official from the Housing department, he refused to comment.