STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Transfer not an alternative for disciplinary action': Madras HC quashes order against sanitary worker

Justice R Suresh Kumar, who passed the order, directed the authorities to instead initiate disciplinary proceedings against her and also conclude the proceedings within three months.
 

Published: 20th July 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that transfer is not an alternative for disciplinary action, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court quashed a transfer order against a sanitary worker in the Government Homeopathy Medical College Hospital in Thirumangalam.

Justice R Suresh Kumar, who passed the order, directed the authorities to instead initiate disciplinary proceedings against her and also conclude the proceedings within three months.

The direction was given on a petition filed by sanitary worker R Mayammal challenging her transfer to Ramanathapuram Siddha hospital. The petitioner's counsel objected the transfer, stating that inter-district transfers are uncommon among sweepers. But the government counsel contended that the petitioner frequently quarrelled with her superiors, teachers and even with the students and that the transfer order was the result of her actions.

However, the judge observed, "Instead of initiating a disciplinary proceeding, of late, it has become a routine action on the part of the authorities to transfer such alleged trouble-monger/employee from one place to another, so that the trouble can be brought under control temporarily." 

​But transfer cannot be a solution or an alternative for controlling erring employees and the right method would be to initiate disciplinary action as per Service law, he opined and passed the above order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp