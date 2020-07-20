STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Use your waste the right way: This Tamil Nadu town to spread awareness via gardening contest

The gardening contest mandates participants to grow vegetables and herbs organically without genetically modified inputs. 

Published: 20th July 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

There are 2,200 households in Vaitheeswarankoil town panchayat.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Vaitheeswarankoil town panchayat is encouraging residents to start gardening at their houses, and has announced an online contest to encourage better use of domestic waste. The local body would deliver compost at that doorstep of  people who participate in the initiative. 

"The contest will be a good way for the residents to relax during lockdown. We will also utilise the wet waste compost effectively," said K Kuhan, executive officer of the panchayat.

The panchayat conducted an online cooking contest in April where women cooked on weekdays and men on weekends. The gardening contest mandates participants to grow vegetables and herbs organically without genetically modified inputs. 

Residents lauded the administration for coming up with contest. A studio owner E Idhaya Varman said, "I have cultivated vegetables such as ladies finger, cluster beans, snake guards, ridge guard, broad beans and a few greens in this contest. It is a good way to relax at home."

A civil engineer named R Paranthaman said, "I had recently come home from abroad. I find participation in the gardening contest as mentally refreshing. I can connect back to my ancestral roots of horticulture by terrace farming."

Vaitheeswarankoil
