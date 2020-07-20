STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Virudhachalam tahsildar dies of COVID-19, two MLAs test positive 

As per health department sources, Kaviarasu was admitted at RMMCH on July7 with complaints of breathlessness.

Published: 20th July 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In April, when The New Indian Express contacted a group of migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh stranded in Virudhachalam due to the lockdown, they said, “One Tahsildar sahib provided us with all the necessities and also allowed us to keep our belongings safely at his residence.” They were referring to Virudhachalam Tahslidar I Kaviarasu (48), who passed away due to Covid on Saturday night at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram. 

As per health department sources, Kaviarasu was admitted at RMMCH on July7 with complaints of breathlessness. Although he had tested Covid-negative twice, a CT scan detected acute respiratory distress syndrome. Kaviarasu, who also had co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, obesity and hepatitis B, was quickly put under an exclusive medical team. 

MLAs test positive
P Karthikeyan, DMK MLA of Vellore assembly constituency, tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to Christian Medical College Hospital (CMC) on Sunday. “After developing mild fever on Saturday, Karthikeyan underwent the Covid test,” said T Manivannan, Deputy Director of Health Services Vellore.

Five of his family members tested negative, the DDHS added. The MLAs health condition is stable.
Meanwhile, R Gandhi - DMK MLA of Ranipet assembly constituency - tested positive on Sunday. Sources close to the MLA said that he developed mild fever following which he volunteered to undergo the virus test. He is undergoing treatment at CMC hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Tamil Nadu I Kaviarasu
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp