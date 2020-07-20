Virudhachalam tahsildar dies of COVID-19, two MLAs test positive 

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In April, when The New Indian Express contacted a group of migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh stranded in Virudhachalam due to the lockdown, they said, “One Tahsildar sahib provided us with all the necessities and also allowed us to keep our belongings safely at his residence.” They were referring to Virudhachalam Tahslidar I Kaviarasu (48), who passed away due to Covid on Saturday night at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram.

As per health department sources, Kaviarasu was admitted at RMMCH on July7 with complaints of breathlessness. Although he had tested Covid-negative twice, a CT scan detected acute respiratory distress syndrome. Kaviarasu, who also had co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, obesity and hepatitis B, was quickly put under an exclusive medical team.

MLAs test positive

P Karthikeyan, DMK MLA of Vellore assembly constituency, tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to Christian Medical College Hospital (CMC) on Sunday. “After developing mild fever on Saturday, Karthikeyan underwent the Covid test,” said T Manivannan, Deputy Director of Health Services Vellore.

Five of his family members tested negative, the DDHS added. The MLAs health condition is stable.

Meanwhile, R Gandhi - DMK MLA of Ranipet assembly constituency - tested positive on Sunday. Sources close to the MLA said that he developed mild fever following which he volunteered to undergo the virus test. He is undergoing treatment at CMC hospital.