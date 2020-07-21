43% of children with disabilities to drop out?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 43 per cent of children with disabilities are planning to drop out of studies owing to the obstacles faced by them in online education, according to a survey done by Swambhiman, a community-based organisation working for the rights of children with disabilities, with 3,627 respondents. The creation of a curriculum that is suitable for children with different forms of disabilities is non-negotiable, the report recommended. A majority of survey respondents were from Odisha, followed by Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, J&K, and a few other States.

Survey results

It found that 56.48 per cent of students are continuing their studies, while the remaining 43.52 per cent are planning to drop out. More than one-third of the visually impaired students were unable to understand the online lessons, while many students are interacting simultaneously during the classes, it said. Students, parents and teachers, the three main stakeholders in the field of education participated in the survey. Around 77 per cent students said they would fall behind in the learning curve due to their inability to access distance education tools. The survey said that about 44 per cent Children with Disability (CwD) complained that no sign language interpreters were present during the webinars. The parents of 86 per cent of children said they did not know how to use technology, while 81 per cent of them said, they did not have accessible educational material with them.

Swabhiman founder and chief executive Sruti Mohapatra, in the report, said all children with disabilities cannot be clubbed as one group, as they would have different needs, in accordance to their conditions. “This pandemic has the potential of leaving students with disabilities behind. If adequate measures are not taken regularly, they may suffer irrevocable losses in their quest for education and dignified life,” she said.

What next

Teachers reported that nearly two-thirds of students (CwD) did not have smartphones or computers, and were in need of compatible devices for taking online classes. “There is a need to explore alternative mediums such as community radio and television for classes,” the survey noted