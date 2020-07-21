About 5 lakh e-pass applications received, 3.2 lakh rejected: Chennai Corporation

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation has rejected 3,29,829 applications for e-passes while approving 1,61,754 of the total 4,92,149 requests through the online portals.

“The reasons for rejection are that many people apply without any specific reason and relevant documents. In these cases, we cannot take the risk,” Commissioner G Prakash told reporters.

“Further, some are applying multiple times. In these cases also, it’s rejected,” he added.

However, in case of genuine reasons, the civic body’s team is working 24x7 to scrutinise and approve, he went on to say.

In the Tamil Nadu e-pass emergency portal, as on Monday, 38,734 passes were approved for medical emergencies whereas 90,436 were rejected. It has approved 9758 passes for marriages so far and rejected 24,270 applications. For deaths, 7264 passes were approved and 18,356 rejected.

Applications for passes to come to Chennai from elsewhere were also scrutinised. The destination districts are given the authority for approving or rejecting passes.

In the city corporation’s emergency pass portal, 5209 applications for passes were approved for medical emergencies and 14,977 rejected. For marriages, 1957 applications were approved and 3328 rejected.

For deaths, 1005 passes were issued and 2055 applications rejected. A total of 28,531 people had applied through the portal.