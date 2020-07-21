STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

About 5 lakh e-pass applications received, 3.2 lakh rejected: Chennai Corporation

The reasons for rejection are that many people apply without any specific reason and relevant documents, Commissioner G Prakash said.

Published: 21st July 2020 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building

Chennai Corporation building (File photo| EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation has rejected 3,29,829 applications for e-passes while approving 1,61,754 of the total 4,92,149 requests through the online portals.

“The reasons for rejection are that many people apply without any specific reason and relevant documents. In these cases, we cannot take the risk,” Commissioner G Prakash told reporters.

“Further, some are applying multiple times. In these cases also, it’s rejected,” he added.

However, in case of genuine reasons, the civic body’s team is working 24x7 to scrutinise and approve, he went on to say.

In the Tamil Nadu e-pass emergency portal, as on Monday, 38,734 passes were approved for medical emergencies whereas 90,436 were rejected. It has approved 9758 passes for marriages so far and rejected 24,270 applications. For deaths, 7264 passes were approved and 18,356 rejected.

Applications for passes to come to Chennai from elsewhere were also scrutinised. The destination districts are given the authority for approving or rejecting passes.

In the city corporation’s emergency pass portal, 5209 applications for passes were approved for medical emergencies and 14,977 rejected. For marriages, 1957 applications were approved and 3328 rejected.

For deaths, 1005 passes were issued and 2055 applications rejected. A total of 28,531 people had applied through the portal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai e-pass Tamil Nadu e-pass Chennai corporation TN e-pass Chennai coronavirus
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp