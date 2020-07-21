Amavasya observed sans fanfare in delta region

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amma Mandapam, which is abuzz on auspicious days like the Aadi Amavasya, was deserted on Monday after the district administration closed the ghats for public to prevent public from converging on the river banks in large numbers. Smaller ghats along the Cauvery saw people performing rituals for their ancestors.

Usually, thousands arrive at the Cauvery ghats and hundreds of priests help them with the rituals almost continuously. This year, the ghats were closed in the wake of Covid. Despite the ban, many people could were seen offering prayers in the Cauvery on smaller ghats and also from the Cauvery bridge. A priest from Srirangam recalled that it was the first time in decades that Amma Mandapam was closed for public.

Thyagarajan, a resident of Tiruchy, said, "Usually during Aadi amavasya, my family would perform rituals for my mother. With Amma Mandapam closed this year, we couldn't offer any rituals and instead prayed from the Cauvery bridge."

Similarly, in Nagapattinam, the event was low key as public were barred from entering the beach at Kodiyakarai. People had to be content with performing tharpanam for ancestors from the confines of their homes.

Meanehile, special prayers conducted for Aadi Amavasai at the Samayapuram Mariamman temple were telecast live on YouTube by the HE&CE department on Monday.

(With inputs from Anto Fernando, Nagapattinam)