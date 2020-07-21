STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid results to be declared online

The microbiology department at KAPV Vishwanathan Government Medical College and district administration have launched a website to upload status of COVID test.

Published: 21st July 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, covid

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The microbiology department at KAPV Vishwanathan Government Medical College and district administration have launched a website to upload status of COVID test. This, after many people complained they were not getting their results through message, or got it late. Patients can henceforth check their results on https://cv19.microkapv.in/.

Currently, results are updated in real time to the ICMR portal and a text message is sent to patients. With the number of tests increasing, the process was getting slower, sources said. "When a person comes to give a sample, they get a message with their SRF ID. Soon, they will start getting a message with a link to our portal as well as the ICMR one. They can open our portal, enter the SRF id and get the result. The report can even be downloaded," said Dr Lakshmi, HOD Microbiology, KAPV Vishwanathan Government Medical College.

To ensure that the report isn't manipulated, the report will be generated in a PDF form. As many people need the report to travel to other states or for work, this portal will be useful for them. "Currently, we only get a message saying that we are positive or negative. For travelling to other states and for going to work, some people ask for the entire report. This portal is intended to help those people," said another doctor at the KAPV medical college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 test results
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp