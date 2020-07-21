Covid results to be declared online

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The microbiology department at KAPV Vishwanathan Government Medical College and district administration have launched a website to upload status of COVID test. This, after many people complained they were not getting their results through message, or got it late. Patients can henceforth check their results on https://cv19.microkapv.in/.

Currently, results are updated in real time to the ICMR portal and a text message is sent to patients. With the number of tests increasing, the process was getting slower, sources said. "When a person comes to give a sample, they get a message with their SRF ID. Soon, they will start getting a message with a link to our portal as well as the ICMR one. They can open our portal, enter the SRF id and get the result. The report can even be downloaded," said Dr Lakshmi, HOD Microbiology, KAPV Vishwanathan Government Medical College.

To ensure that the report isn't manipulated, the report will be generated in a PDF form. As many people need the report to travel to other states or for work, this portal will be useful for them. "Currently, we only get a message saying that we are positive or negative. For travelling to other states and for going to work, some people ask for the entire report. This portal is intended to help those people," said another doctor at the KAPV medical college.