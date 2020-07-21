‘Draft guidelines for online classes’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Monday, orally observed that students cannot be forced to attend online classes of schools and colleges for long hours at the cost of their health. The court also directed the State to come up with guidelines in a week’s time for conduct of online classes. Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha directed State to implement the guidelines after the Centre submitted the notification on online classes. The judges clubbed all similar petitions and adjourned it for hearing on July 27. According to the petitioners, parents are forced to expose their children to phones and other gadgets.